DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post sales of $6.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

