Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $171.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.00. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,306.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,833,402 shares of company stock worth $462,149,507 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

