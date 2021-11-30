DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Up 69.0% in November

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,079. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

