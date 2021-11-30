DDKoin Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $460,533.66 and approximately $10,834.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00100553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009737 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007024 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006204 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

