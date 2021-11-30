Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 313.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.