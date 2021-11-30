Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Up 313.9% in November

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 313.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

