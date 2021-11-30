Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,666 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

