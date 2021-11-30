DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $1.05 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,635,937 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.