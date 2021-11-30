Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.47 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

