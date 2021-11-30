Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$79.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$166.85.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$91.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

