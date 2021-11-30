DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.83

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 122942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.