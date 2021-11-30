DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

NYSE DKS traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

