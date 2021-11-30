DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $558.69 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00316397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

