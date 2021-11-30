Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.