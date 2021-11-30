Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.89 and last traded at $124.89. 8,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,247,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,780,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 684.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

