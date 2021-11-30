Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 574,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,258,789 shares.The stock last traded at $131.20 and had previously closed at $134.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

