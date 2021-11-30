Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.