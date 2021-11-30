Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHC. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $676.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

