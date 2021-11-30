dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. dKargo has a total market cap of $162.18 million and $21.84 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

