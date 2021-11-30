DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DMC Global stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 411.56, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

