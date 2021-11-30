DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,840 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

