DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,192 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

