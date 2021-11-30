DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

