DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,479 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

