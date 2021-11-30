DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,284 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

