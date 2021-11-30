DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,127 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

