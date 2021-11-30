DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

