Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.89.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

