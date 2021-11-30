Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

