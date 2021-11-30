Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Susan N. Story Acquires 1,500 Shares

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of D opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

