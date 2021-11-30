Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

