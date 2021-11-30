DOS Network (DOS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.25 Million

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. DOS Network has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $121,462.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00236418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DOS Network Profile

DOS Network (CRYPTO:DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

Buying and Selling DOS Network

