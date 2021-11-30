Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Head to Head Contrast

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pop Culture Group and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 24.86% 8.06% 6.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Dover Motorsports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 2.10 $4.27 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 3.39 $7.48 million $0.35 10.26

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Pop Culture Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

