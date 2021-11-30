DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.24

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 107014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,649,724 shares of company stock worth $146,737,058 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.