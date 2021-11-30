Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.89

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.89 and traded as high as C$23.12. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 160,681 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.66.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

