DREP [old] Price Reaches $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

