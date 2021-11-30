Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) Insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde Purchases 1,666,667 Shares

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde bought 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,666.67 ($21,775.11).
LON DRUM traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 86,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.61. Drumz plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.
Drumz Company Profile
