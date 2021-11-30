Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) Insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde Purchases 1,666,667 Shares

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde bought 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,666.67 ($21,775.11).

LON DRUM traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 86,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.61. Drumz plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

