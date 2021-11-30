Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.