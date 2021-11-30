Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $130.70 million and $11.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.