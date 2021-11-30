Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $123.04 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $123.04 million and $7.57 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

