E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EONGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

EONGY opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

