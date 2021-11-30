Earnbase 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,807.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $185,652.22 and $9,807.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,423.61 or 0.07727364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.70 or 1.00008066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

