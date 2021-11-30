Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

