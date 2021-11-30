Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Down 40.6% in November

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Eco-Tek Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

