Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edap Tms by 401.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

