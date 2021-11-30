EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 70,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

