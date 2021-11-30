Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00212271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00677475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

