Efinity Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.00 or 0.07738641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.73 or 0.99901121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.