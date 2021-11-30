Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

