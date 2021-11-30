Eii Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $266.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

